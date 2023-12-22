KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the biggest toy giveaways in all of Kansas City happened Friday. Last year the Justice and Dignity Center gave toys away to more than 3,700 kids.

This year the center said the goal was to top 4,000 of kids and families.

For nearly two decades, Bishop Tony Caldwell and his team have the room at the Justice and Dignity Center filled to the brim, all in hopes of filling a void so many in the Kansas City area have.

“There are some that didn’t qualify, there’s those that missed the dates, there’s some that didn’t have transportation. We’re the last ones on the totem pole to catch those that fall through the cracks” Bishop Caldwell said.

So, fill in the cracks is exactly what they do. Last year the toy giveaway served nearly 4,000 kids alone and nearly 5,000 people total.

“The people have come together here in Kansas City. We have working right now to do this, over 197 organizations that put aside their differences that work underneath the Justice Center’s umbrella, and it is remarkable what we can do together,” Bishop Caldwell said.

The gifts, even the day of the toy giveaway, were still rolling in, and Caldwell said this is the definition of unity in the Kansas City community.

“Let’s move forward together with the community and being able to do that you be surprised the power,” he said.

“The bible says give and it should be given unto you – press down good measure that he would make men give unto your bosom – there it is,” he said.

On Christmas Day the folks who set this event up will go to seven different nursing homes in the area and not only cook Christmas dinner, but hand out presents there as well.