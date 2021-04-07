Kansas City trash employee shot near 43rd and Montgall, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A trash employee with the city has been shot Wednesday, police told FOX4.

The shooting happened near the intersection of E. 43rd Street and Montgall Avenue.

The trash worker suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. Although the shooting happened while the person was working with a trash truck crew, police said doesn’t appear that the incident was associated with his work as a city employee.

Detectives are still investigating but are not actively searching for a person of interest.

