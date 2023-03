KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A trash fire sends black smoke into the sky above Kansas City in this March 23, 2023 picture. (Photo from KC Scout camera)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The dark smoke drivers may have noticed on their morning commute came from a trash fire at a junk yard.

Firefighters responded to a call about a fire around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

They arrived at East 13th and Kensington Avenue, east of downtown, and immediately began fighting the flames.

The large junk yard, across the street from Elmwood Cemetery, is filled with trash and old cars.

The fire burned for more than two hours.