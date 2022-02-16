KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s one less chore for your checklist this week.

If you live in Kansas City, Missouri, and your trash is picked up by they city you can keep the dumpster in the garage until next week.

A mix of wintry weather plus a holiday means crews won’t pick up trash until Tuesday at the earliest.

Kansas City canceled trash pickup on Thursday, Feb. 16, and Friday, Feb. 17, to move drivers to snow removal duty. Trash won’t be picked up Monday, Feb. 21, either because of the President’s Day holiday.

That means trash collection will be delayed one day next week, but people with Thursday and Friday trash pickup days will be allowed to place four bags at the curb. Curbside recycling is unlimited.

If your trash is not picked up next week by 5 p.m. on the date according to this holiday trash schedule, call 311 within 24 hours for help.

Other cities will also face delayed trash collection because of the forecasted snow.

AAA Disposal

AAA Disposal said it won’t know until Thursday morning whether trash services will be delayed.

GFL Environmental Kansas City

As of Wednesday afternoon, the company was still contemplating if it would try to navigate routes on Thursday and Friday. GFL will provide an update on Facebook when it makes a decision.

Ted’s Trash

Ted’s Trash anticipates announcing any delays by Thursday morning at 6 a.m.

Waste Management

Waste Management will not collect trash or recycling on Thursday, Feb. 17, due to the predicted storm.

The company said if your normal day is Thursday, put your items out on Friday. If your normal day is Friday, your trash will be collected Saturday.

Waste Management said it will provide additional information soon if services are further delayed by the weather.