KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A winter storm is dropping snow at a heavy clip Thursday morning following a wintry mix overnight. Travel is strongly discouraged, but for those who must commute, FOX4 will provide live coverage of road conditions in the video player and updates about crashes and delays below.

FOX4 Traffic

Check out FOX4’s interactive traffic map to view travel speeds, traffic volume and traffic cameras in the Kansas City metro area.

MoDOT Traveler Map

View the latest traffic conditions throughout the state using the MoDOT Traveler Map via the Missouri Department of Transportation. The interactive map shows whether interstates and highways are clear, partly covered or covered in ice and snow. It also shows incident closures and where to expect construction zone slow downs.

KDOT KanDrive Map/Kansas Turnpike

Like its neighbor to the east, the Kansas Department of Transpiration offers the interactive KanDrive map which has many of the same features as the MoDOT Traveler Map. You can also find information and an interactive map specifically about the Kansas Turnpike.

City Snow Plow Maps:

Below are links to area city snow plow maps:

