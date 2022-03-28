COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Kansas City truck driver indicted in a crash that killed a Missouri fireman made his first appearance in a Boone County courtroom Monday.

Kevin Lee Brunson, 65, is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Boone County Fire Protection District assistant fire chief Bryant Gladney.

The crash happened Dec. 22, on Interstate 70 as Gladney worked another scene.

Investigators said Gladney’s department-issued SUV was parked on the right side of the interstate. The SUV’s hazards were flashing at the time.

According to court documents, Brunson told investigators he began slowing down when he saw other trucks doing so, but didn’t realize Gladney’s SUV was stopped until it was too late. Brunson’s tractor trailer slammed into Gladney’s SUV. The impact caused a chain reaction and pushed the SUV into an ambulance that was also on scene.

Gladney later died of his injuries at a hospital.

Witnesses told investigators they thought Brunson was driving too fast for the situation which contributed to the crash, according to the court documents.

Brunson was booked into jail Friday and remained there Monday on a $250,000 bond.

No attorney is listed for Brunson in online court records.

