KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A turkey tradition kicks off early Tuesday morning, this this year it has a lofty goal.

Joey Thomas of 180V Barber|Salon in Kansas City, Missouri, began collecting turkeys 15 years ago. His goal is simply to provide as many Thanksgiving Day meals as possible to families who were struggling.

Over the years the event has grown, and so has the need.

This year, Joey Thomas and his salon is competing against Clipping to Please, in Kansas City, Kansas, to collect a total of 1,000 turkeys in 15 hours. The winning location will have bragging rights for the next year.

The two teams are also collecting other non-perishable items for families in Kansas City.

It’s easier than ever to donate this year. Starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, people can begin dropping off frozen turkeys, and other donations, at the Urban Youth Academy located at 1622 East 17th Terrace in Kansas City, Mo.

Volunteers will be on hand to accept the donations until 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

The items will be divvied up, and families that applied to receive a meal can begin picking up Thanksgiving day items beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Families who need meals can apply online through the Know Joey Foundation. The foundation has provided thousands of meals to people on Thanksgiving since it began.

