KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is the fifth day of extreme heat in the Kansas City area and you may be asking “How can I stay cool?”

A Kansas City University doctor, Brittany Hudson-Walsh said it’s not just about staying cool. It’s about staying safe.

Walsh has seen the numbers of people coming into hospitals with heat illnesses rise day after day during the heat wave.

Here are some of the tips Walsh gave to stay safe during the heat wave:

Be aware of how many layers you are wearing

Take breaks being in the sun and go into air conditioning if possible

Stay hydrated with water and electrolytes

If you see someone who is showing signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke do not hesitate to call for help.