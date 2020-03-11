Kansas City University transitions to online classes amid COVID 19 pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City University is suspending in-person classes as part of a response plan to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

KCU announced Wednesday that they are transitioning to online learning and will suspend in-person classes when students return from spring break March 16.

The suspension of in-person classes will last through at least Tuesday, March 31 and will impact both the Kansas City and Joplin campuses.

During this time, campus will remain open for faculty and staff.

Currently, no students at the university have tested positive for COVID 19. You can learn more by visiting KCU’s website here.