KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at Hillcrest and Oldham Road.

The department said utility workers in the area Thursday morning discovered the male victim in a ditch around 10 a.m.

Police say the death seems suspicious and detectives are investigating and treating it as a homicide at this time.

“The male did not appear to be dressed for the weather. There were no items to indicate anyone was camping in the area. Just seems to be out of place and unnatural,” Capt. Corey Carlisle, Kansas City Police Dept., said

Detectives and Crime Scene workers are looking for evidence and witnesses in the area. They also used a K-9 to comb the area to determine they didn’t miss anything. in the large area, according to Carlisle.

Police do not have information about a suspect and ask anyone who saw anything in the area to call 816-474-TIPS.

The Kansas City Police Department is working with Partners for Peace in all homicide investigations to determine if there are risks for retaliation and to provide social services to anyone impacted.