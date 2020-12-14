Kansas City VA hospital left off initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City VA Medical Center will not be receiving any COVID-19 vaccines during the first round of shipments.

Instead, local VA hospital workers and patients will have to wait weeks before the facility expects to receive its first doses.

The decision was announced by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as they released the preliminary COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Thirty-seven of the 141 nationwide VA locations were chosen, including the St. Louis VA Health Care System and the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

The Kansas City VA hospital and all Kansas VA sites were not included on the initial distribution list.

“They don’t seem to put the concerns of this area, in line with any other regions like St. Louis or Kansas. It doesn’t surprise me a bit,” said John Thomas, an Army veteran and patient at the KCVA.

Thomas said he’s disappointed, but not surprised. He’s currently a patient at the hospital and said he sees firsthand the need and how the coronavirus pandemic has caused stress on staff, doctors and patients.

“They are restricting the amount of people that come in and out. You have to call and make appointments to do even get video care,” Thomas said. “According to the doctors, ER doctors, they have a pretty jammed waiting area in the VA. You would think they would want to get those vaccines to the people.”

Thomas’ confusion about this decision isn’t isolated. Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. also sharing his disappointment releasing this statement:

“I am disappointed to see that this expansive list does not include the Kansas City VA Medical Center (KCVA).

“The Kansas City VA Medical Center is in a metropolitan area exceeding 2 million people, with a service area of more than 200,000 veterans and is a primary referral center for the VA Heartland Network. As the rate of deaths and infections continue to increase in Missouri, it is difficult to understand why the western part of the state was disregarded, leaving KCVA staff and veterans vulnerable to additional harm.

“I would urge federal VA officials to add the KCVA to its list of centers to first receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We have a responsibility to provide quality care to the men and women who have honorably served our country. That commitment is greatly enhanced when the most vulnerable are given the necessary protection they deserve.”

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the 37 VA locations chose across the nation were strategic.

Priority was given to frontline staff and veterans who are long-term residents at VA extended care and assisted living centers and sites based on locations’ with potential to reach large numbers of people.

The VA said once vaccine supply has stabilized, expansion will begin.

The KCVA released the following statement to FOX4 Monday evening.

“The Kansas City VA Medical Center (KCVA) expects to receive shipments of one of the approved vaccines in the coming weeks. Within days of our initial shipment, we will start immunizing both front-line healthcare staff and Veterans.”