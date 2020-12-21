Kansas City VA hospital to begin COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday for frontline workers, veterans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City VA Medical Center is ready to begin COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

This comes one week after KCVA was left off the list of 37 initial VA recipients of the Pfizer vaccine. But now, the facility will begin administering the new Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as early as Tuesday.

“We are excited that our initial vaccine shipment is on its way,” said David Isaacks, KCVA Medical Center director. “KCVA is well prepared and positioned to begin COVID-19 vaccinations. Our ultimate goal is to offer it to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

Approximately 1,700 doses of the vaccine will be delivered and administered beginning with frontline KCVA health care staff and veterans who are at greatest risk of contracting COVID-19.

Meanwhile, patients are already preparing for their turn and holding on to the promise everyone will eventually be vaccinated.

“I’m not taking the vaccine for myself; I’m taking the vaccine for my family. I have to think about my family,” Army veteran and KCVA patient Maurice Copeland said. “It’s a good thing. It’s a good thing. It was surprising.”

The KCVA said they have worked in close coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed to plan for COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

As vaccine supplies increase, additional veterans will receive vaccinations based on factors such as age, existing health problems and other considerations that increase the risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.

KCVA anticipates a limited vaccine shipment initially but expects more supplies to be available in the coming weeks.