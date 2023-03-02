KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s City Council voted on a six month moratorium Thursday of approval of any landfill permits or zoning changes expressed opposition to any potential new landfill for now until a study can be completed.

While that review was initially expected to take six months Mayor Quinton Lucas says Public Works Director Michael Shaw informed him Wednesday that it could take a year and a half.

Several surrounding communities including Raymore, Lee’s Summit, Belton and Jackson County have already voted in opposition of a proposed Kansas City landfill between 150 Highway and Raymore.

Councilman Kevin McManus said the resolution was designed “to be on record for folks who are near this potential site, although the city hasn’t received any formal application, to be on record saying we are in opposition and we are going to study our needs.”

But there was disagreement among council members about how the ordinance affects the proposed project.

“I didn’t think this ordinance meant that we were in opposition. Because I don’t know if I’m in opposition to it or not, simply because we have not had the report,” Councilman Lee Barnes said.

“That is the problem, it does kind of kick the can down the road. It doesn’t give any real closure to the discussion about this particular site,” Raymore Mayor Kris Turnbow said.

Turnbow called it a good first step toward regional landfill conversations but said he’d still like to see Kansas City take a more definitive stance on that proposed site.

Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw, who joined as co-sponsor Thursday, voted in favor of the moratorium and study with the resolution passing 11-2.

“The 5th District has spoken. We do not want a landfill,” she said.

Finance reports show a family member of the landfill developer Jennifer Monheiser and her firm Mark II Transfer Station gave a combined $2000 to her campaign last summer.

“I mean it didn’t, it didn’t weigh on anything,” Parks-Shaw said.

Efforts are underway in Jefferson City in both the Missouri House and Senate to block landfill projects within one mile of neighboring cities.



