KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews have been working to fix a leaking water main that is impacting dozens of people and businesses near the Country Club Plaza.

Kansas City’s water department said the main near West 48th Street and Baltimore Avenue started leaking around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Crews shut off the water to make necessary repairs.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, the water main issue is impacting people living in eight apartment buildings and three businesses in the area.

The water department warns that other customers in the area may experience low water pressure.

Crews are also working to repair another water main at East 49th and Main streets that also broke Tuesday afternoon. That break is not impacting as many people, according to the city.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.