Kansas City Weather: Flash Flood Warning issued for metro counties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The threat of flash flooding in the metro has just been elevated as heavy rains continue to inundate already-swollen waterways.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Clay County, Jackson County, Johnson County, Kan., and Wyandotte County. Many other counties in the metro and beyond remain at a Flood Watch.

“We’ve already had about an inch or two, or more in some cases, fall with the first wave we had roll through earlier this morning,” FOX4’s Michelle Bogowith said. “This second wave is going to produce at least that once again.”

The Flash Flood Warning lasts until 12:30 p.m. today, June 30. A secondary Flash Flood Watch for the same counties will go until 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 1.

Flash flooding can happen in minutes or hours. It’s caused by a sudden, high volume of water like a downpour, and can rapidly fill streets, yards, and in the worst cases, homes. Residents living near a high-volume stream or river, or a road with poor drainage, should stay alert and have a safety plan in place.

Six inches of fast-moving water is enough to knock a person off their feet. Twelve inches of fast-moving water can float a car or small SUV.

The wet weather has come in continuous waves over the past fortnight, with a week of consecutive daily precipitation. Flood waters in Platte and Clay counties have already left a mess on roadways and in farm fields.

Stay updated on the weather in Kansas City. Check back frequently to our weather page, watch our forecasts and sign up for weather notifications on the FOX4 News or Weather apps.

Flash Flood threat is now elevated. We are tracking the storm on FOX4 and at https://t.co/ff0ALMtWXR #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/yNmrQdT1v1 — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) June 30, 2021