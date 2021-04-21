Kansas City weather: Time lapse video shows 24 hours as snow falls, then melts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was clear and sunny. Then it snowed four inches. Then it was clear and sunny again, almost without a trace.

Kansas City set a record snow fall on April 20 with 4 inches at the Kansas City International Airport. It was the most snow this late in the spring.

Video courtesy of Steve Garvey shows a wild 24-hour time lapse, starting around 5 p.m. the evening before. The evening begins and the sun sets on clear skies and the green grass of Staley Farms Golf Club in the Northland.

Suddenly, snowflakes begin swirling in the darkness. When the sun comes up, the light reveals the course covered in white with dreary, gray skies. The snow started in the early morning hours and got heaviest between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., depending on location in the metro.

However, the snow left as quickly as it came. The accumulation on the grass began to give way around 11 a.m., and by 3 p.m., it was all gone.

A Freeze Warning remains in effect as temperatures are expected to dip down tonight, April 21, and stay around 30 degrees.

Thankfully, warmer and less snowy conditions are expected in the week ahead.