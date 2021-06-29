Kansas City weather: When will the rain stop?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rain, rain, go away! After a lot of active weather over the past week and a half, many may be wondering when the rainfall will end.

Thankfully, FOX4’s Karli Ritter looked ahead in the week and found a break in the clouds. However, that’s not before a couple more wet days and possibly a couple more inches of water.

A Flash Flood Watch and a Flood Warning remains in effect for much of the Greater Kansas City Area and beyond.

Here’s a look at the upcoming days into the 4th of July:

Tuesday, June 29

After a heavy bout of early morning rain rolled through the metro, more is on the way. Light, scattered rain off and on is expected from late morning through the afternoon, 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Everything will likely back off heading into the evening.

Wednesday, June 30

Expect a lot of the same as the weather pattern remains stuck over eastern Kansas and western Missouri. There’s a 100% chance of rain for the metro with more on again, off again storms pop up.

Thursday, June 31

Light at the end of the tunnel! There’s a 30% chance of rain for the morning hours, but that dies off later in the day. The active pattern should move out, making way for clear skies the rest of the week and weekend.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, Kansas City could get around 1.6 inches. Areas to the south, like Ottawa, Kan., Harrisonville, Mo. and Butler, Mo, could see 2-3 inches.

Weekend

Friday, Saturday and Sunday should remain clear with partly cloudy and sunny skies. Temperatures should stay in the mid-80s with a slight warming trend, topping out near 90 degrees on Monday. Fireworks time on the 4th of July should remain right around 80 degrees.