KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City leaders decided more discussion may need to happen before deciding on the wording for an income discrimination ordinance.

Tenants rights organization KC Tenants said this proposal has been four years in the making.

Kansas City’s Special Committee for Legal Review had a meeting Tuesday to discuss the ordinance.

At a packed meeting, committee members heard from several people on the source of income discrimination ordinance. Many people were for it; others shared their concerns.

A room full of yellow, people wearing “KC Tenants Power” shirts took up more than half the chairs in council chambers.

The group is in support of the ordinance, saying they worked with Mayor Quinton Lucas on the proposal. They said it’s designed to make it illegal for landlords to deny renters due to their sources of income.

Activists like Alaysha Jenkins said landlords are often refusing to accept Section 8 housing vouchers. Instead, KC Tenants said landlords demand to know where a potential renter’s income comes from.

Jenkins joined about 50 people in council chambers Tuesday, complaining that’s discrimination against people of color, military veterans and those with disabilities.

“I work hard. I’m smart. My money is just as good as anyone else’s,” Jenkins said. “I shouldn’t have to beg to be treated with dignity.”

Ultimately, the committee decided the ordinance will move on for further debate and discussion. Some city leaders felt the language needed further review.

The mayor and council members who are part of this committee also heard from realtors, landlords and attorneys in public comment and in a presentation.

“I think you should be allowed, if somebody has a history of evictions, to not rent to them,” Show-Me Institute Director of Municipal Policy David Stokes said. “Forcing the small operators to sort of participate in this much more complicated process, I think it’s going to have negative effects.”

If the ordinance is made law as is, landlords who break it would face a possible $1,000 fine, and the city could put repeat offenders on probation.

Kansas City Housing Authority Executive Director Edwin Lowndes said he’s in support of expanding affordable housing. He also wants to see more study done to other aspects of the ordinance.

“The aspects related to the screening pieces and how it’s written, I think we’ve seen that different people have read it differently — and that alone gives us pause to how will that work with our relationships to get new landlords in,” Lowndes said. “But the underlying basis of this, the source of income, we definitely support.”

Lowndes said they currently have 17,500 families on the waitlist for the Section 8 voucher program. He said there are 9,900 people on the public housing waitlist, some are the same families.

“It shows the need for affordable housing in Kansas City,” Lowndes said. “Anything we can do to improve our relationships with the landlords, working with the city, we would appreciate that.”

Lowndes said he would also encourage a landlord incentive piece in the ordinance.