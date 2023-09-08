KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas says Kansas City will build its own jail instead of partnering with Jackson County on a facility.

It’s an issue that’s been dragging for multiple years as Jackson County aims to solve overcrowding at its deteriorating facilities and Kansas City looks for somewhere to house detainees.

Kansas City closed its own jail near the Truman Sports Complex in 2009, and for 10 years, city detainees stayed at the Regional Correctional Center, a building next to the Jackson County Detention Center.

But the city’s agreement with Jackson County to house detainees ended in 2019, and since then Kansas City has been leaning on rural counties for bed space.

In a letter Wednesday, Lucas said the city recently received the county’s requirements if it wanted to partner on the future jail. The mayor said it would “materially limit the extent of shared facilities, place undetermined financial liability on the city and require city approval” in a matter of days.

Lucas said the county wanted Kansas City to take financial liability for any costs over budget on construction. The agreement would have also required Kansas City to cover the cost of the facility.

Additionally, the mayor said city and county leaders didn’t agree on what a joint facility would look like.

Lucas said Jackson County wanted most of the facility’s operations to be run separately, divided between the city and county. He argued this would lead to administrative duplicities and increased costs.

What’s next?

Lucas said the city is still committed to constructing a new detention center “expeditiously.”

He plans to appoint councilmembers who will then present recommendations for a new city jail. The city hopes to have a plan, including costs and if there will be a vote for funding, by January.

Meanwhile, Jackson County broke ground on its new $301 million detention center one year ago.

The new county jail will be located along U.S. 40 Highway near the Blue River where Heart Village Mobile Home Park used to be. The owner of the mobile home park sold the property to the county in July 2021, requiring residents to relocate.

The county’s approved jail design includes 1,000 beds, as well as rooms for programming for those in the jail.

Jackson County estimates the new jail will be finished in fall 2025.