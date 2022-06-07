The annual meeting of The United States Conference of Mayors, which is held in a different U.S. city each year, will be held in Kansas City in June 2024. The multiday event is expected to occur just before the presidential nominating conventions in the summer of 2024.

Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted the announcement Monday while he attended the organization’s 90th annual meeting in Reno, Nevada — the first in-person since 2019.

The 92nd annual meeting will be the first time Kansas City has hosted the organization’s annual conference, which could include hundreds of mayors as well as more than 1,000 other participants from across the country.

“I thank my fellow mayors for choosing Kansas City and look forward to showing them our tremendous city,” Lucas said in a second tweet.