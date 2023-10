KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big cheers for a big milestone.

A Kansas City woman celebrated her 101st birthday Thursday, and she did it with her husband of 76 years by her side.

Helen Bollinger says the things that keep her going are happiness, exercise, travel and most importantly, her family.

“I’ve had a wonderful life. Especially with our married life with our three sons and our family,” she said.

Helen’s husband Duane has his own big birthday coming up. Duane’s 101st birthday is in January.