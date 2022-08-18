KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman is charged in the death of a 3-year-old child.

Prosecutors charged 36-year-old Michaela Chism with two counts of child endangerment involving drugs.

Kansas City Police responded to a residence near East 65th and The Paseo early Wednesday morning.

Officers found the body of an unresponsive 3-year-old child inside. They also located Chism and a second child inside the home. Police said the second child was not harmed.

The probable cause statement shows investigators also found what appeared to be methamphetamine and other drugs, syringes, glass pipes, and prescription pill bottles inside the house.

The court document shows lab results determined the 3-year-old boy had amphetamines in his system at the time of his death.

It also states the 3-year-old may have died more than a day before anyone called police.

Chism is in the Jackson County jail awaiting a court hearing.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.