Kansas City woman charged in deadly shooting of man near Thompson Benton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman is facing charges in a shooting last Wednesday that left 36-year-old Keith Lars dead.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 21-year-old Tityana Coppage on Sunday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, officers responded to a shooting on Jan. 13, just after 12:30 p.m. near Thompson Avenue and Benton Boulevard. At the location, officers found a crime scene but no suspect or victim.

Officers were then dispatched to Admiral Boulevard and Virginia Avenue where a shooting victim was found in the back of a grey Toyota.

Police found 23 shell casings of two types near the crime scene.

Coppage told police she knew Lars would be near Independence Ave. and Benton. She met him there and followed him. The victim pulled out a gun and started firing at another vehicle and she fired from her vehicle, hitting him.

Prosecutors have requested a $200,000 cash bond for Coppage.