KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman is facing a first-degree murder charge for fatally shooting her husband on August 31.

Melanie Biggins, 40, is also charged with armed criminal action in the shooting of 50-year-old Etienne McEwan while he was in bed.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Gillespie Place at about 1 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

On scene, they found Biggins performing CPR on McEwan who was in a pool of blood on the bed.

Originally deemed a suspicious death, the incident was later updated to a homicide by gunshot.

According to court documents, police discovered that Biggins had purchased a handgun during the summer.

Biggins’ bond is set to $250,000 cash.

