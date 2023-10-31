KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors have charged a Kansas City woman in connection to the kidnapping of a 1-year-old child last Thursday.

Trenise L. Reid, 31, faces child kidnapping, vehicle hijacking and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to court records, Reid took the victim’s car, which had a 1-year-old child in the back seat, around 8 p.m. on Oct. 26. The car was parked outside of Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts when it was taken.

The 1-year-old is the victim’s great-granddaughter.

According to court documents, the victim said they were dragged out of their car and suffered a head injury that caused heavy bleeding, which resulted in them going in and out of consciousness.

A witness said they saw the suspect walking around a parking lot before a white Saturn drove quickly out of the parking lot.

Lee’s Summit police officers found the stolen car about an hour later at the intersection of Interstate 470 and NE Chapel Road. Authorities say the car had been abandoned, with the 1-year-old left inside. The child wasn’t hurt.

Police said Reid barricaded herself inside El Sazon Mexican Restaurant in Lee’s Summit. While inside the restaurant, court documents show that she armed herself with knives and a fire extinguisher.

They also reveal that she threatened to kill everyone in the restaurant before customers and workers ran out. Reid was eventually arrested and taken to the Lee’s Summit jail.

Court documents say Reid has seen a doctor for mental health issues in the past however does not regularly see a doctor and is not prescribed any medication.

Reid is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. for a bond review hearing.