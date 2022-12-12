KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City mom remains behind bars, pending a bond review, in a case alleging abuse and neglect resulting in one child’s death.

Adair Fish appeared virtually in Jackson County Court for a bond review hearing Monday. That hearing was pushed to Thursday at 10 a.m.

The 43-year-old faces multiple charges including abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, abuse or neglect of a child, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Kansas City police were dispatched to a home on St. John Avenue on Nov. 3 after Fish called 911. She told officials one of the children has been dead for several days and the other was unresponsive.

Investigators said the apartment was cluttered with trash, debris, old food and other items. The deceased 5-year-old was found among the debris.

On Monday, Fish’s public defender asked her if she had the ability to return home, and Fish said she was recently evicted.

Court documents show Fish was responsible of paying her landlord $5,322.50. The break down was $4,947.50 for rent and other fees including attorney fees.

FOX4 learned Fish owed over a year’s worth of rent to her landlord.

We also reached out to the Kansas City Police Department about any calls they’ve responded to at Fish’s address before she called 911.

The department said eight months before Fish called emergency responders in November, another call was made in regard to her home.

KCPD said on March 30, 2022, they did a welfare check at the 43-year-old’s apartment.

Police said a caller wanted officers to check on the family, kids and dog that lived in the apartment.

A spokesperson for the police department said officers tried to call and knocked on the door several times but got no answer.

The next time officers showed up to Fish’s address was eight months later — when she called reported one of her daughters was dead and the other was unresponsive.

