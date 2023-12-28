KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman is now facing charges, accused of shooting a Door Dash driver after she ordered McDonald’s for delivery.

Marissa Leonard has been charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action in Jackson County.

Police were called for a reported shooting around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. First responders took him the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim told police he was delivering for Door Dash. Court records say when he arrived at the home, he met the residents, delivered the food and asked to take a photo.

Later at the hospital, the man said Leonard told him he was drunk and walked inside. As he walked off the porch, he heard a gunshot and felt pain to his lower leg, court records say. He said Leonard was the only person outside when he was shot.

Leonard told police she attempted to shoot into the ground because she was afraid the man was trying to force his way into her home.

In another interview, Leonard told detectives the driver had initially parked outside acting “drunk and belligerent.” When he asked for a photo, another resident told him to get off their property, court records say.

Leonard alleges they tried to shut the door, but the driver pushed against it, stopping them, charging documents say. She told him to get off their property again, letting him know they were armed.

The other resident said Leonard brought the McDonald’s inside and told her the Door Dash driver wouldn’t leave, court records say. Then later heard police outside the house.

Leonard told police the Door Dash driver took a few steps back but was still on the porch, so she went to get her gun, court documents say. She then went outside and allegedly fired a “warning shot.”

Leonard said she was on the porch, 10-15 feet away from the driver who was now on the sidewalk at this point.

The Kansas City woman argued she was scared for her life and felt it was her right to defend her home.

Police executed a search warrant for the Kansas City home and located a firearm in the basement, along with ammo and an empty magazine.

Leonard later told detectives that was her mother’s gun, not the one she allegedly used, court records say. She wouldn’t give police consent to go find the firearm.

Jackson County jail staff later informed detectives that Leonard made a call, asking her mother to move her gun, charging documents say.