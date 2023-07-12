KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Stolen mail. A Kansas City woman claims hers is missing after she said thieves took it from a post office drop box.

One investigator tells FOX4 it’s not just happening to her, but across the country.

Linda Burnett said she dropped her mortgage payment inside a United States Postal Service blue drop box, but said she was told it never got there because thieves intervened.

“The problem is people is stealing mail out of the boxes,” Burnett said.

Thieves target USPS collection boxes, stealing mail.

Burnett said her money order was inside a blue collection box, near East 17th Street and Cleveland Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

She mailed it June 6. Then, got a call from the mortgage company on June 20 asking for her payment.

“You should’ve had it by then,” Burnett said. “So I called the money order company and they said, ‘Well the checks were cashed.'”

A postal investigator told Burnett thieves use a string connected to a sticky substance to fish out envelopes from mailboxes.

“I felt shame, I started crying, I was worried, ‘How was I going to make my mortgage now?'” Burnett said. “It’s just so wrong. It’s really wrong and whoever is doing this needs a job. I feel sorry for them.”

United States Postal Investigator Paul Shade said it’s happening across the country and the Kansas City metro, but it’s not a new issue.

“The postal inspection team actually has a dedicated team that looks into these incidents,” Shade said. “We work hand in hand with lots of local authorities and some other federal entities as well to bring these guys to prosecution.”

He said they work with local and federal authorities gathering reports, use surveillance to combat the problem and educate others.

Here’s a tip on how to keep your mail safe.

Check the Time of Pick-Up. Shade said if the mail person has already been by the blue box, take the mail inside or wait to drop off your mail until the next day.

“They are perfectly safe. You just have to make sure it’s going to be picked up later that day and that it hasn’t already been picked up. That’s the biggest concern with leaving anything in there overnight,” Shade said.

“If it has already been picked up that day, then don’t put it in that blue box. The same is true with your personal mailbox, you never leave anything in there even if you have a locking type mailbox.”

Another way they’re working to combat mail theft is high security boxes. Shade said it may take a while, but they will eventually replace all blue boxes across the nation.

But for Burnett, she said it’s too late and she wants to see results now.

“I am mad. I am upset about this,” Burnett said. “It’s got to stop. It needs to get solved.”

If you’ve been a victim of mail theft, make a direct report at USPS.gov.

Last year, Shade said they logged 1,124 mail theft cases, 1,255 arrests and 1,188 convictions. He said offenders can face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.