Kansas City woman dies after being shot at Independence home; Police look for killer

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Investigators identified a woman two-days after she died from a gunshot to the head.

Independence police said someone dropped 30-year-old Ales Carr off at Centerpoint Hospital around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Doctors tried to treat the head wound, but said she died a short time later from the injury.

Carr was from Kansas City, but detectives said she was shot at a home or an apartment in Independence. They’re investigating her death as a homicide.

Officers want anyone with information about Carr, or the circumstances surrounding her death to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477 or Independence Police at 816-325-777. You can also email leads to investigators.