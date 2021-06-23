Kansas City woman dies after being shot at Independence home; Police look for killer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Independence Police Department patrol car

FILE: Independence Police Department patrol car, Independence, Mo.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Investigators identified a woman two-days after she died from a gunshot to the head.

Independence police said someone dropped 30-year-old Ales Carr off at Centerpoint Hospital around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Doctors tried to treat the head wound, but said she died a short time later from the injury.

Carr was from Kansas City, but detectives said she was shot at a home or an apartment in Independence. They’re investigating her death as a homicide.

Officers want anyone with information about Carr, or the circumstances surrounding her death to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477 or Independence Police at 816-325-777. You can also email leads to investigators.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News