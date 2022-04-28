KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman died days after she suffered severe injuries in a hit-and-run crash. Now, Kansas City police are working with prosecutors to determine if additional charges should be filed in the case.

Kansas City police said 47-year-old Lanita Hart died Tuesday. She was injured when prosecutors said a driver intentionally hit her with a car near 40th and Troost on April 22.

The driver left the crash before police arrived.

They later arrested 69-year-old Richard Douglas, Jr. in connection with the crash. Prosecutors charged him with second-degree aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

Douglas will be back in court May 2 for a bond reduction hearing.

