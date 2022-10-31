Mavis Czarny disappeared after being released from a Kansas City hospital on Oct. 30. (Photo courtesy: Kansas City Police Dept.)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for a missing woman who disappeared after she was discharged from a hospital.

Kansas City police say 78-year-old Mavis Czarny, was taken to a hospital Saturday evening after someone found her near 113th and North Ditman Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

She was released from the hospital Sunday, Oct. 30, but her family hasn’t heard from her since her release.

Czarny is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes. She disappeared wearing a gray t-shirt, a black jacket, and blue pants with a floral print.

Anyone who may have noticed Czarny is asked to call 911 or Kansas City Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.