KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 35-year-old woman disappeared after leaving an appointment and her family hasn’t heard anything from her.

Ashley Woods, 35, left an appointment near East 50th Terrace and Blue Parkway around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Someone remembers seeing Woods getting into a silver car. She wore white pants, a black tank top, and her hair was in purple braids.

Woods’ family said she has a medical condition and needs to take medication. She also recently had a significant medical operation.

If you’ve had contact with Woods in the past 24 hours, contact the Kansas City Missouri Police Department’s missing persons unit at (816)234-5220.

