KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Kansas City woman is starting the new year right after winning $50,000 off a Powerball ticket.

According to the Missouri Lottery, the winner didn’t realize she had been carrying around the winning ticket for nearly a month. She told the Missouri Lottery she bought the ticket on Dec. 4, 2023, and it had been in her purse the whole time.

The winner said she bought the ticket at the QuikTrip off NW 68th Street and 169 Highway after having breakfast and then put it away in her purse. Several weeks later, she remembered to check the ticket.

“I was talking to my daughter while I looked up the winning numbers,” she told the Missouri Lottery. “I started circling my numbers and I matched four white-ball numbers and the Powerball.” I started the new year off right.”

The winning numbers Dec. 4 were 18, 19, 27, 28 and 45, with a Powerball number of 9.

She told the Missouri Lottery she plans to use some of the winnings to purchase new kitchen appliances.