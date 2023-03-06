KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman faces drug charges in connection with the shooting of three Kansas City police officers last week.

Ashley R. Davis, 34, is charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Officers arrested Davis last week when they searched a house on Blue Ridge Boulevard to end an 18-hour standoff with police.

Davis, Jimmie Lewis, and Matthew Carrel were inside the house, according to investigators.

According to the affidavit, Davis agreed to drive to California with Lewis to pick up drugs from a supplier last week.

The three were already under investigation by the Jackson County Drug Task Force.

Investigators obtained a federal search warrant to track the location of Lewis’ cell phone. The data showed Lewis was in California, according to the affidavit in the case.

The document shows officers monitored GPS data and used license plate readers to track the car Lewis and Davis were traveling in from California to Junction City, Kansas. Investigators then physically tailed the car back to Kansas City.

The investigators followed the car to a house on Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City. The affidavit shows the location is a house that is known to have illegal drugs.

Someone inside the house shot at Kansas City officers as they approached the house to execute a federal search warrant.

Three officers were injured in the shooting but survived.

Court documents show officers shot gas into the house to force Lewis to surrender. Hours later, officers found Davis hiding in the house as they searched it.

They also found Carrell’s body inside the house.

Court documents show Lewis and Davis both admitted to transporting drugs to Kansas City from California.

The affidavit shows officers found 3,731 grams of pure fentanyl in three packages concealed in the passenger side rear quarter panel of the vehicle Lewis and Davis drove to and from California. The document also shows officers found 155 grams of meth and 28 grams of powder cocaine in the back seat of the vehicle.

Davis is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.

Lewis waived his preliminary hearing Monday and is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.