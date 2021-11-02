Kansas City woman given life sentence in drowning death of son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman who murdered her eight-year-old son by drowning him in a bathtub and tried to kill her six-year-old son by smothering him will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

A Platte County judge sentenced 34-year-old Aushena Warren on Nov. 2. Warren has previously pleaded guilty to second degree murder and first degree assault.

Warren admitted that on June 17, 2017, she tried to kill her 6-year-old son while he was in bed. Then she drowned her 8-year-old son in a bathtub of their Kansas City home. The crimes happened while Warren’s husband was at work. The younger boy called his father for help, but he didn’t get home in time.

Investigators said that after Warren killed her son, she drove to the Kit Bond Bridge and jumped. The Kansas City Fire Department happened to be conducting water rescue training near the bridge, and rescued her.

Forensic investigators said they looked at the search history on Warren’s cell phone and found searches on drowning and suffocation. They also found similar search history on her computer.

Warren’s attorney argued that she did not deserve a life sentence because she was suffering from mental health issues at the time of the crimes.

The judge disagreed and sentenced Warren to the maximum sentences of life in prison for murder of the eight-year-old child and 15 years in prison for assault of the six-year-old child.