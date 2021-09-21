Kansas City woman guilty of killing husband after trial was delayed 11 times

LIBERTY, Mo. — A jury convicted a Kansas City woman for the murder of her husband six years after she was indicted for the crime. Clay County prosecuting Attorney Daniel White said the trial for 60-year-old Viola Bowman was delayed 11 times because of COVID-19 and various other issues.

According to court documents, Bowman called 9-1-1 on November 7, 2012, to report someone broke into her home and killed her husband. After gathering evidence at the house for nearly 17 hours, investigators later determined the break in was staged.

A jury convicted Bowman of first degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of her husband. The jury recommended a life sentence, plus 10-years for the gun charge.

Bowman will be sentenced on November 10, 2021.