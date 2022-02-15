KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four years later it’s a happy ending for Leticia Stegall. You may remember her story: she and her husband, Steve Stegall, own the Blue Line Bar in Rivermarket.

This week, Letty, as she’s affectionately known, came home after her deportation to Mexico in an ICE sweep.

She said four years away from home was far too long. However, she’s so happy to be back and celebrated Tuesday with the people she loves the most.

Home is where the heart is, and for Steve Stegall for the past four years his heart has been in Mexico.

“It’s like we’re starting our lives over right now,” Steve said.

In February of 2018, Letty was picked up as part of an ICE raid under the Trump Administration. She and 20 others were deported.

“I’m very happy, very thankful that I have the family I have. Without them I wouldn’t be able to do anything,” Letty said.

Stegall was in the country illegally, and had been for more than a decade. In 2012, she was convicted of a DUI in Kansas and spent a month in jail. This ultimately came back to the forefront in 2018, led to her deportation, and the long process of getting her home.

“Letty’s already missed out on a lot of things. On her daughter’s graduation, birthdays, and all kinds of stuff. Just seeing each other and being at our house for the first time as a family it was a feeling you can’t explain,” Steve said.

This week after four years of effort to get her visa she’s finally home and back at work. The Blue Line was filled with friends, family, balloons, smiles, hugs, and pure happiness.

“It brings me the utmost joy to see her just walking through here with her friends, family. I’m very happy this day came to fruition and it only gives us hope for the future,” Letty’s friend Whitney Coleman said.

Stegall said she’s not wasting any time and is ready to look forward to the future instead of fearing it.

“No matter how many days it takes what really matters is that I’m here today. Not how long it took. We want it to never happen, but it happened, and the main thing is I’m here,” Letty said.

“It feels like the whole bar has a big smile on it’s face. She is back,” Steve said.

Stegall said the process to get her visa was not only long but difficult. It required a lot of travel to embassies and meeting with lawyers. Stegall was able to obtain her Green Card and is considered a permanent resident.