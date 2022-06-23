KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is hospitalized after police said she was hit by two cars overnight. Officers said one of the drivers didn’t even stop.

Kansas City police said the driver of a black Toyota 4Runner was traveling west on Independence Avenue near Indiana Avenue. The driver told police the woman was standing in the road and didn’t see her until it was too late to stop.

According to the accident report, the impact knocked the woman into the eastbound lane. That’s when an oncoming car also hit her. The driver of the second car did not stop following the impact.

The pedestrian has life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash and looking for the driver of the second car that hit her.

