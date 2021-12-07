Kansas City woman in critical condition after being struck, caught under vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police say a woman has life-threatening injuries after she was struck and caught beneath a vehicle Tuesday night.

The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at East 76th Street and Holmes Road.

Investigators said the woman was crossing 76th Street at the corner when she was struck by the driver of a Dodge van that was traveling westbound. Police said the woman became partially caught beneath the vehicle.

The woman, identified as a 59-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, was taken to an area hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did stop at the scene and was released.