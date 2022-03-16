HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A 40-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman was killed and another person was injured following a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday night in Cass County.

The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. Tuesday on South Prospect Avenue, just north of East 241st Street, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP said the crash happened when the driver of a vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck a bridge and went airborne.

The highway patrol said the vehicle overturned and landed on its top in a creek.

The driver, identified as Michelle L. Borst, was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

A male passenger in the vehicle was taken to Research Hospital and is reported to have serious injuries.

It is unknown if Borst or the passenger were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

