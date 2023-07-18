KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hold times for 911 calls have become a big issue in Kansas City. That problem was exposed during severe storms on Friday.

Kara Huff was very scared Friday after a fire started due to a tree falling down on a power line just two doors from her home.

Huff says she and her kids called 911 a few different times Friday after 4:30 p.m. Not getting an answer, her boyfriend just drove to KCFD Station 35 on Emanuel Cleaver Boulevard to ask for help.

“All the doors were unlocked, so he went in, and he was trying to get somebody’s attention,” Huff said. “Nobody was there, no one helped.”

A screengrab of one of Huff’s calls to 911 shows she was on the line for more than 32 minutes. The Kansas City Police Department disputes that though.

“The caller called the non-emergency number, which is a different process than calling 911 directly,” KCPD Public Information Officer Alayna Gonzalez said Tuesday. “Calling 911 during an emergency is what is recommended to get the most expedient response from emergency personnel.”

“We dialed 911, and it would say, ‘Thank you for calling the non-emergency number,’ when clearly we dialed 911,” Huff said. “It just kept repeating.”

“We do not have any indication of system errors,” Gonzalez said when asked if their system was messed up Friday.

When Huff’s boyfriend got back from the station, the two of them waited at their home even longer.

“I was watching it because it was getting bigger,” Huff said of the fire. “All of a sudden, it said, ‘Poof,’ and then all of a sudden, it was done.”

Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

“That if they don’t fix it, that somebody that really needs help is not going to get it,” Huff continued when asked what she’s concerned about. “They could possibly die waiting.”

KCPD’s 911 system is coordinated through the Mid-America Regional Council. Mayor Quinton Lucas was upset MARC’s Public Safety Communications Board tabled an agenda item Thursday to look at changing KCPD’s 911 call system.

The department’s goal is to cut down on the wait times people are having when they dial 911. In reaction to that, Lucas introduced his own resolution at the city council meeting that same day, calling for the city to look at setting up its own 911 call center, making them less reliant on MARC.

The city’s Public Safety Committee will take that up at their next meeting.