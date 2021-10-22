Kansas City woman pleads guilty to ordering inmate to attack, murder another inmate

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Kansas City, Missouri woman plead guilty Friday to one count of solicitation to commit capital murder.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said 44-year-old Renee C. Johnson-Fritz passed information from the Aryan Brotherhood to an inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility.

The information ordered the inmate to attack and murder another inmate.

The victim was stabbed 26 times on April 19, 2019 but survived his injuries.

Sentencing for Johnson-Fritz is set for December 1, 2021 at 1 p.m.