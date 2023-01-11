KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman will spend 14 years in prison for her role in the robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

Rochelle E. David, 24, previously pleaded guilty to robbery and using a firearm during a crime.

Court documents show David ordered a pizza on Oct. 19, 2020, with the intent to lure the delivery driver to her Kansas City address.

When the driver arrived with the pizza, David’s brother Samuel, and another man, Ennice Ross, confronted him in the parking lot, according to court documents. Ross pulled a gun and Samuel demanded money. The two men stole the driver’s wallet, a knife, and $100.

They ordered the driver to take them to an ATM to withdraw more money.

Samuel David stabbed the driver when he was unable to withdraw money from the ATM. Instead of going to a second machine, the two men forced the delivery driver to take them to the Gladstone home where he lived with his parents, according to the court paperwork.

Ross stayed with the driver’s parents while Samuel David walked the driver to his bedroom and opened a safe that contained approximately $2,000. Samuel David took the safe, and he and Ross left the house.

Four days after the armed robbery, Kansas City police officers noticed Rochelle David leaving an apartment with her brother and Ross.

Officers stopped the car near Admiral and Tracy. Samuel David and another person got out of the vehicle, but Rochelle David and Ross stayed inside.

Court documents show she told Ross to “Shoot the one [officer] with the red hair first.” She then got out of the car. Ross opened his door and shot at officers. Officers returned fire, killing Ross.

Samuel David also pleaded guilty to his role in the crime and will be sentenced at a future time.