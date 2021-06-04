Kansas City woman sentenced to 20 years for 2018 crash that killed 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2018 crash that killed four people, according to a statement from Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

27-year-old Victoria M. Brown was sentenced today, June 4, after she pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree murder. Each sentence carries a 20-year penalty, but the punishments will run concurrently.

Court documents state that police saw Brown’s Jeep fail to stop at an intersection near 23rd and Hardy in Independence. When they pursued her, she sped up and tried to get away.

Officers found her Jeep a little later near 23rd and Television Place in Kansas City, where it had crashed into a Dodge Avenger with four passengers.

Three people in the Dodge died in the crash. Another person inside the Jeep also died.

