KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County Judge sentenced a Kansas City woman to 20 years in prison after being convicted of severely beating two children while at a Kansas City residence.

In March, 40-year-old Nancy Russell was convicted by a Jackson County jury of of four Class B felonies. Those charges were domestic assault 1st degree and four counts of armed criminal action.

On Friday, July 28, 2023 she was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

According to court documents, in October 2017, police in Kansas City were alerted by Arkansas Police of possible child abuse.

A family member came forward saying that one of the children had been abused at a Kansas City residence.

The child was reportedly walking with a limp and had gashes on his head. Forensic interviews in Arkansas disclosed the defendant struck the child with a cord and metal pipe.