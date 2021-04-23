Kansas City woman sentenced to 28 years for fatal shooting of 15-year-old outside Kansas City high school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced that a 24-year-old Kansas City woman has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for a fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl outside Central High School in February, 2019.

Jamya D. Norfleet was sentenced to 18 years for second degree murder and 10 years for unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument that started at a basketball game at Central Academy of Excellence.

Norfleet shot Angenique Wright and fled in a van. Police found 9-millimeter shell casings on the ground and surveillance video showed Norfleet leaving in a gray van.

Norfleet spoke with investigators after she was arrested and initially denied involvement in the shooting, but later admitted she had shot Wright and that McMillon drove them from the scene.

