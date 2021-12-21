Kansas City woman sentenced to 3 life sentences for triple murder

KANSAS CITY. Mo. — A month after a Jackson County jury found a Kansas City woman guilty of a triple murder, a judge sentenced her to three life sentences.

Lynnsey D. Jones, 37, will serve the sentences consecutively and will not be eligible for parole.

Jones was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and other crimes in the death of 38-year-old Brandy Jones, 42-year-old Larona “Rhonda” Jones and 40-year-old Larry Barnes.

The murders took place near 45th Street and South Benton Avenue in October of 2019.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to gunshots around 9 p.m. Officers saw a woman, later identified as Jones, in the area with what appeared to be a rifle in her hands. A man was also arrested in the area. Officers found the bodies of the three victims at the scene.

Investigators arrested Jones and another suspect nearby.

Victor Sykes, 45, is also charged in the murders. He is in jail awaiting trial.