KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s National Burn Awareness Week. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, some couples may be cooking up a nice meal at home.

The burn unit at Research Medical Center said it’s seen an increase in patients who get burned in cooking disasters.

There are only two Hyperbaric Oxygen Tanks in the Kansas City metro.

It’s been almost two months since Laverne White was inside the one at Research to heal a horrible burn she got while cooking.

“I’m standing in front of the stove and I think I tried to flip the chicken and the skillet came towards me,” White said. “When it did that, I jumped.”

Grease poured down her leg, giving her a third-degree burn.

That’s how she met Dr. Megan Garcia, Burn Surgeon and Medical Director of the Grossman Burn Center at Research.

White spent five days in the hospital.

“Third-degree burns are deeper, she said. “Those burns require skin graphing, skin graphing requires harvesting skin from one area on the body kind of transplanting to a different area.”

Garcia said skin graphing is a painful process. Their goal is to control it as much as possible.

“The purpose of hyperbaric oxygen tank is to help our patients heal their burns not only quicker but with less scaring and less pain,” Garcia said.

Research shows, nearly half of all burns are caused by cooking and about 47% of all house fires stem from cooking.

“It’s been increased since COVID has occurred, people aren’t going out to eat as often. They’re cooking at home,” Garcia said.

If you get burned, first thing is to stop the burning.

Cover the area with cool washcloths that have been soaked in water. Don’t use ice, and definitely no food.

“Butter your burn is something that people have said a lot,” Garcia said. “Don’t put food on your burn, you don’t put it on any other cut, so don’t do it.”

White has some simple advice of her own.

“Pay attention,” White said. Or a quiet dinner at home could turn to disaster and change your life.

“I can’t exactly hold my grandkids anymore,” she said. “I can’t let them jump on me.”

She knows it’ll take time and recovery is going well.

White’s grateful for the staff that became family.

“They say treat your patients like family,” Garcia said.

“I felt like your family in that moment,” White said.