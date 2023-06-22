Picture of Samuel L. Weakly provided by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on June 22, 2023.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro man is charged with a deadly hit-and-run crash after his girlfriend helped police with the investigation.

Samuel Luke Weakly faces second-degree involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash.

The charges stem from a crash near W. 9th Street and Forester Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the probable cause statement, Weakly eventually told police he had two shots and smoked marijuana before the crash that killed Matthew Rogers.

The court document shows Weakly admitted he crossed the center line when he looked down to adjust the radio in the car he was driving and hit Rogers, who was riding a motorcycle.

After the crash Weakly called a friend to pick him up. Then he called his girlfriend.

Weakly’s girlfriend showed up at the crash scene and told officers she owned the car involved in the crash. She also told investigators that she loaned the car to Weakly, her boyfriend, earlier in the day, according to the probable cause statement. Officers used her cell phone to contact Weakly.

Investigators eventually found Weakly sitting on a curb near 17th and Belleview, about a mile from the crash scene.

Court documents show officers identified Weakly by his facial tattoos. His girlfriend told officers Weakly has a broken heart tattoo on his right cheek and the phrase “free of mind” tattooed over his left eye.

Weakly is currently in custody in the Jackson County Jail. He will be in court next week for a bond review hearing.