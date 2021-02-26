Kansas City would get more than $195 million from new stimulus bill, according to estimate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An estimate from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform estimates that Kansas City would receive more than $195 million in stimulus funds if congress approves the new $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

The number is significant because Kansas City missed out on individual CARES Act funding that was only appropriated to cities with a population of 500,000 or more. This left Kansas City to ask for CARES Act funding from the state and county.

Jackson County would get more than $136 million in stimulus money, according to the same estimate.

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, who represents Missouri’s Fifth Congressional District, said securing funding for the region was one of his top priorities.

He tells FOX4 he’s been in contact with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Jackson County Executive Frank White.

“We fought really hard to make sure that we didn’t have another conflict between Kansas City and Jackson County. Both the mayor and the county executive will appreciate the fact that there’s not one amount of money going to the county,” he said.

In total, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform estimates that Missouri would get $5.3 billion in federal funding.

Below are estimates for Missouri cities and counties in the metro:

Kansas City, Missouri – More than $195,000,000

Jackson County – More than $136,000,000

Clay County – More than $48,000,000

Cass County – More than $21,000,000

Independence, Missouri – More than $20,000,000

Lee’s Summit, Missouri – More than $9,000,000

Blue Springs, Missouri – More than $7,000,000

Lafayette County – More than $6,000,000

Raytown, Missouri – More than $5,300,000

Ray County – More than $4,000,000

Marshall, Missouri – More than $2,365,000

Richmond, Missouri – More than 1,040,000

Odessa, Missouri – More than $966,000

Lexington, Missouri – More than $835,000